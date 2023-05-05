Home » Unpublished Google Pixel 7a will be available for sale on eBay
Although there have been a lot of news about Google’s cheap version of the Pixel 7 mobile phone——Pixel 7a on the Internet, it is not expected that this new phone will be put on sale on eBay before Google I/O is held next Wednesday. Naturally, there will be YouTubers who will immediately test this new machine.

YouTuber munchy showed off the “unpublished” Pixel 7a that he bought back. Like the Pixel 6a, it has a 6.1-inch screen, but it is said that the body is a little bigger than the previous generation. The screen resolution is 2400 x 1080, and the screen refresh rate is 90Hz, an improvement over the Pixel 6a. But because it is not an LTPO screen, there is no variable refresh rate function.

In addition to the under-screen fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 7a also has a face unlock function.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 7a and Google’s higher-end 7 and 7 Pro have developed an 8-core Tensor G2 processor, but it has 2GB more RAM than Pixel 6a, for a total of 8GB RAM.

According to the specifications shown in the video, the Pixel 7a has a battery capacity of 4,300mAh. In addition to providing 20W wired charging, it also provides wireless charging for the first time among Google’s cheap mobile phones, but only 5W. The body weight is 193g, which is slightly heavier than Pixel 6a.

According to earlier rumors, the Pixel 7a is equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The price of Pixel 7a on eBay ranges from US$500-599, and the rumored official price is US$499 (approximately HK$3,916), but everything depends on Google I/O held next Wednesday (local time) Announcement.

