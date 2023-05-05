Milly Carlucci and the miraculous supplement. “Thats enough”. And resort to legal action

Milly Carlucci has decided to take legal action following a false interview in which she allegedly spoke of an alleged illness to promote the sale of a food supplement. Her lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, refers to a “serious attempt to take advantage of the credulity of the vast public that admires” the well-known presenter. According to a note from the lawyer, the false interview promotes the sale of a food supplement, distributed outside pharmaceutical circuits, which has “miraculous therapeutic qualities to cure urinary incontinence and to prevent the consequent forms of tumors and cystitis “.

Defamed the category of doctors – “Faced with this serious attempt to take advantage of the gullibility of the vast public who admire my client – explains Assumma – various urgent actions will be exercised, not only to protect the truth of the facts and the seriousness of Carlucci, but also to protect those who can naively be induced to place their trust in the artificially advertised product”. The lawyer also announces that he will turn to the order of doctorswhose category “has been unjustly defamed on charges of incompetence”.

In the fake interview, Milly Carlucci would have spoken of a phantom disease that she allegedly contracted and that she “underwent expensive but ineffective treatments prescribed by incompetent doctors”. Subsequently, in the same interview, the presenter would have promoted the food supplement, advising to “book the product in question, enhancing its effectiveness and ensuring its ability to heal any ailment in a very short time”.

The Rai brand was used in the fake interview with Milly Carlucci, in an attempt to give greater credibility to the promotional message. The interview “was introduced – reads Assumma’s note – with the Rai News brand to mean that it was not only favored but even allowed by the public service concessionaire to which Carlucci is, as an artist, exclusively linked “.