Title: Astronomical Discoveries Challenge Traditional Understanding of Stable Planetary Systems

Subtitle: Drifting Planets May Hold Clues to Extraterrestrial Life

Astronomers have long believed that planets form in fixed orbits around their stars and remain in stable paths. However, recent observations and simulation calculations have revealed a different reality in the early stages of planetary formation. New evidence suggests that planetary systems are highly unstable during this early phase, with planets resonating with each other and causing orbit changes and exchanges. The system only reaches stability after ejecting any extra planets into the universe.

These expelled celestial bodies, known as drifting planets, exist independently without being bound by the gravitational force of a star. They drift among the stars, potentially carrying their entire satellite systems, including icy satellites, into the universe. Just like Jupiter’s moons, these drifting planets could possess liquid water beneath their icy crusts, which can potentially support life through geological activity or radioactive decay-induced heating of the rocky core.

Astronomers have made novel discoveries using the gravitational lensing effect, enabling them to detect not only exoplanets but also large gaseous planets drifting in interstellar space. When a drifting planet passes in front of a star, the miniature gravitational lensing effect causes the star to appear to change position slightly or generate multiple star images. Astronomers can use these changes to ascertain the position of the drifting planet.

Based on research deductions, there are estimated to be tens of thousands of drifting planets within a sphere of approximately 4.2 light-years radius from our solar system to the nearest neighboring star. In the Milky Way galaxy, this number could even reach a trillion. With such a vast number of floating planets and satellite systems, the possibility of alien life is significantly increased. Scientists estimate that each star has the potential to form around a thousand moon-sized or larger moons, dwarf planets, or terrestrial planets.

These remarkable findings offer great prospects for future space telescopes, like the Euclid Space Telescope (Ecuid) or the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, to observe and understand the evolution process of stars and planets. Moreover, they could serve as significant milestones in the ongoing quest to find extraterrestrial life.

As researchers continue to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge, these discoveries provide invaluable insight into the formation, stability, and potential prevalence of exoplanets. They also open up promising avenues for further exploration and the search for life beyond our solar system.

