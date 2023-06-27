Update on Console & PC

The controller firmware is also getting updates, and updating the Xbox controller can help if the pad is generally jittery or suffers from disconnections. You can find out here how you can update your Xbox controller on the console as well as on the PC.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Monate Xbox/PC – Code

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 18:36

General info

With the exception of the very first version of the Xbox Wireless Controller, the firmware of all Xbox One and Series Pads is also wirelessly upgradable on the console. You can easily tell the difference by the round jack connector on the bottom of the controller. If your controller has the audio connection, it can also receive an update without a USB cable.

You can also update your headset or stereo headset adapter at the same time if you connect it to the controller before the update process.

Starts the Xbox and presses the Xbox-Taste on the controller to open the guide.Press RB until you are on the far right of the Profile and System menu arrived. Vote here “Ideas” to open it. Image source: GIGA Navigate to that in the left menu Item “Pieces & Connections”.Vote here “Accesories” at. Image source: GIGA When displaying your controller, choose the three point (…) for more options. Image source: GIGA selects “Update now” out of. Image source: GIGA

If your controller is up to date, it will say “No update available”.

The app will now ask you again if you want to update. Finally choose again “Update now” to start the update process. Image source: GIGA

Installed first the Xbox Accessories app via the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10/11 computer. Open the Xbox Accessories app. Image source: GIGA Connects the Xbox controller now via USB cable with the PC. When the representation of your controller appears, click on the three point (…) underneath. Image source: GIGA Click “Update now”. Image source: GIGA

If your controller is up to date, it will say “No update available”.

The app then tells you not to move the controller or remove connected devices during the update. Finally click “Further”to start the update process. Image source: GIGA

The update will then start, this can last a few minutes. You can see the progress of the update as a percentage at any time. Finally you get the Updated Notice and return with “Next”.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Can you recognize these games by their explosions?

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

