US$1,561 to buy ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15, dual-screen work is more convenient

Now ZenBook Duo 14 and the advanced version ZenBook Pro Duo 15 equipped with RTX30 series independent graphics are on sale on Amazon. Users who intend to increase productivity with dual screens can consider starting.

ASUS’s Zenbook Duo series are all equipped with primary/secondary touch screens, users can use it as an extended screen, or rely on ASUS’s own ScreenXpert control software to simplify window management. The secondary screen can effectively improve the work efficiency of media post-production, such as editing and color correction. At the same time, for ordinary users, simply dragging the toolbar or chat software to the bottom can also free up the working space of the main screen.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen that supports theater-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta-E < 2 color accuracy. It has passed PANTONE verification to ensure professional-level color accuracy. Rheinland ( TÜV Rheinland) low blue light eye protection certification. The ScreenPad Plus second screen features an auto-lift feature that automatically tilts up to 9.5 degrees to form a 144.5-degree angle for a comfortable viewing experience.

In addition, it is also equipped with Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, and it is also equipped with GeForce RTX 3070 independent graphics card, which has enough powerful performance support for both creation and games. In terms of peripheral connections, it has two Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and an HDMI 2.1 interface. It also supports WiFi 6E to connect to the Internet.

Now ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is reduced from the original price of US$2,400 to US$1,561, a big discount of US$839.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 has 14-inch and 12.6-inch FHD main/secondary touch screens respectively. The main screen adopts four-sided NanoEdge ultra-narrow bezel, with a brightness of 400 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. It also passed PANTONE and TUV Rheinland Low blue light eye protection certification.

In terms of specifications, it is equipped with Intel i7-1195G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The original price of the original version is reduced from US$1,300 to US$1,000, which can save US$300. In terms of peripheral connections, it has two USB-C, one USB-A port, HDMI interface, microSD card reader, and also supports WiFi 6E to connect to the Internet.

Now ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is reduced from the original price of US$1,300 to US$999, a big discount of US$301.

