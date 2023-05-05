Home » Extraordinary openings for vaccinations against tetanus, measles and papillomavirus-Hpv
Extraordinary openings for vaccinations against tetanus, measles and papillomavirus-Hpv. They are programmed by the Forlì-Cesena Hygiene and Public Health Service. In detail, they will be carried out in some vaccination clinics of the Municipalities of the Forlì area to favor, in particular, adherence to the vaccinations envisaged by the ongoing campaigns aimed at the highest risk targets, such as for example people not protected against tetanus or measles, 25-year-old women never vaccinated for human papillomavirus-HPV. In Forlimpopoli the clinics will be open on 19 May and 23 June, in Modigliana on 24 May and 14 June, in Santa Sofia on 8 June and in Predappio on 16 June. Citizens will be able to access the vaccination service by booking via CUP or Cuptel. On the same days it will be possible to access, always with a Cup or Cuptel reservation, access to some legal medical certification services (medical certificate for the issuance of a car badge, certificates for the issue/renewal of firearms licences).

