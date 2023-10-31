Utopia or oblivion: the dilemma of artificial intelligence

With all the horrors of war that we have been witnessing for weeks (for months, if we also think about Ukraine) many continue to think that the end of the world will not come because of human stupidity, and our lack of humanity, but because of the progress of artificial intelligence: it is a fear that comes from afar, and that cinema has told many times, for example in the Terminator saga.

But that fear has only recently appeared out of the realm of science fiction to enter that of science. A few days ago, again, a group of scientists, among the most authoritative in terms of artificial intelligence, published an appeal that warns against the risk of this technology getting out of hand and even causing our extinction. Yesterday the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed a very long executive order to set limits to development, while the G7 countries (including Italy obviously) have agreed on a series of principles that companies will have to comply with. Finally, a world summit starts tomorrow in Great Britain in which heads of government will participate, such as Giorgia Meloniand industry leaders, such as Elon Muskcalled by the prime minister to agree on the next moves.

This is an impressive mobilization, which should not be underestimated. But it’s not proof that ChatGPT or anything like that can really bring about the end of the world. For now it only demonstrates our fear of the future. But in this somewhat confused agitation there is also our difficulty in imagining the opportunities that will exist. It is no exaggeration to say that we will soon be able to discover drugs for cure hitherto incurable diseasesfinding tools to combat ongoing climate change, making the lives of the most vulnerable people better.

As in all things, it will depend on the choices we make, on how we decide to use these super powers that we see on the horizon. This too is a dilemma that comes from afar: in the 1960s, a visionary innovator like Buckminster Fuller expressed it in the definition “utopia or oblivion”. We are always there. It will once again be up to us humans to try to make the world better or become extinct.