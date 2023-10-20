Google Introduces New Tool for Learning English: Short Sessions for Improved Speaking Skills

Google Launches New Tool to Learn English on Android App

Google has announced the launch of a new tool within the Android app that allows users to learn English. The technology offers short practice sessions lasting between 3 and 5 minutes, helping users improve their English speaking skills. One of the key features of the tool is the personalized feedback provided in real time.

The tool is activated when users make English translations using the Google search engine. The sessions are interactive and consist of real-life questions to practice words. Afterward, Google analyzes pronunciation and provides additional examples of phrases where the words can be used.

Similar to Duolingo, the Google app includes a calendar to schedule learning sessions and a list of learned and practiced words. The latter is color-coded to indicate correct pronunciation.

To develop custom comments, Google collaborated with language teaching specialists and teachers. The tool uses authentic context and repetition to enhance retention. Users will receive feedback about whether their answers are correct or understandable to others.

In case users encounter unfamiliar words or phrases, they can translate them individually. Google takes into account the relationship between words and sentences to prevent the inconvenience of translating out of context. This helps users understand that some words may have different meanings depending on their position or preceding words.

One of the key features of the tool is the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Google utilizes its LaMDA and PaLM models to judge whether an answer is contextually sensible. AI-powered semantic analysis compares the input with a set of accepted answers, focusing on clarity of intent rather than correctness of syntax.

For practice activities, Google relies on its AI language models to adjust the complexity of the sessions and adapt to the user’s level. The company has collaborated with linguists to create a teaching experience that combines the advances of AI technology with real learning techniques.

Initially, the English learning tool will be available to users in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, India, and Indonesia. It will be integrated into the Google app on Android in the coming days, with plans to expand to more countries in the future.

