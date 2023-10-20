John Stamos Reveals Shocking Revelation of Childhood Sexual Abuse in New Memoir

Actor John Stamos, best known for his role in the television series “Forced Parents,” has revealed that he suffered sexual abuse at the hands of his nanny. In his upcoming memoir titled “If You Would Have Told Me (If You Would Have Told Me…),” Stamos candidly recounts one of the most challenging moments of his life.

Excerpts from the book were shared with People magazine, where Stamos described the traumatic experience he endured. He recalled feeling like he had to play dead in order to get his abuser to stop, although the abuse was not overly aggressive. Stamos admitted that it took writing the book to fully realize that his nanny’s actions were inappropriate.

The actor, now 60 years old, revealed that the abuse occurred when he was around 10 or 11 years old. He chose to keep the incident to himself, not wanting the story to dominate headlines or overshadow his other accomplishments. However, he felt compelled to share his experience, acknowledging that it was something he should never have had to endure at such a young age.

Today, Stamos is an ardent advocate for protecting children against abuse. As a father to five-year-old son Billy, whom he shares with his wife Caitlin McHugh, Stamos is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of young ones.

Stamos’s memoir is set to be released on October 24, providing readers with an intimate look into his life, including the difficult moments he has faced and the personal growth that has come from them. By openly discussing his own experience with sexual abuse, Stamos hopes to shed light on the importance of raising awareness and fighting against child abuse.