Russian tourists can now use the Mir card to pay in rubles in Cuba

Russian tourists in Cuba will soon be able to use the Mir card to make payments in rubles, according to Boris Titov, the presidential commissioner for the rights of Russian businessmen. Titov, who is also the president of the Russia-Cuba Business Council, stated that Cuba is working to enable the Mir payment system as soon as possible. This move will allow Cuba to join a group of countries in Central Asia and Southeast Asia that accept payment in rubles using the Mir card. The introduction of the Mir system in Cuba is primarily intended for tourism from Russia. Initially, the cards could only be used to withdraw cash in Cuban pesos at ATMs, but efforts are underway to expand their use to include point-of-sale terminals, exchange offices, and banks. The decision to accept the Mir card in Cuba was accelerated due to sanctions imposed by VISA and MasterCard on Russian citizens. As a result, Russian tourists can now exchange rubles for Cuban pesos at the prevailing exchange rates in Cuban financial institutions. This development is expected to facilitate a more convenient payment system for Russian tourists visiting Cuba.

Share this: Facebook

X

