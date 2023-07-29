Valve Introduces New Update Allowing Users to Toggle Steam Notification Sounds

Valve’s Steam Client Update Allows Users to Toggle Noise

In a recent update, Valve has introduced a new feature to Steam that allows users to disable notification sounds for non-critical events. The change comes after many users expressed frustration with the sound that played whenever a game or update finished downloading or earning an achievement.

The update, which also brought several other improvements to the platform, surprised users who have become accustomed to updates that have little perceptible impact. However, this latest update addresses a long-standing annoyance for many Steam users.

Now, with just a simple toggle, users can disable the notification sounds, providing a more immersive gaming experience without unnecessary interruptions. This feature is especially helpful for those who prefer to focus on their workflow or maintain a certain level of audio immersion while gaming.

Alongside the noise toggle, Valve has also fixed other sound-related issues with the update. Users had previously experienced problems with screenshot audio, but these have now been resolved, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Additionally, the update includes changes to the layout of the notifications page, improving user-friendliness and making it easier to navigate through updates and messages. The Windows overlay for certain games has also been fixed, enhancing compatibility and overall gameplay.

Valve’s latest update does not stop there. It also addresses a specific issue related to the recently announced Steam Deck. The news event Steam Deck, which has generated a significant buzz, had been blocking mouse and touch inputs for some users. However, with this update, Steam Deck users can now enjoy a seamless gaming experience without any hindrances.

The update has been well-received by the gaming community, with many expressing gratitude for the added flexibility and improved functionality. Steam users can now customize their experience even further by choosing whether or not to have notification sounds interrupt their gameplay.

Valve’s commitment to refining the Steam platform and actively listening to user feedback is evident in this update. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it is reassuring to see companies like Valve taking steps to enhance the user experience and prioritize user satisfaction.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

