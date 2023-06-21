Home » Valve is dropping Dota 2’s battle pass
Valve is dropping Dota 2's battle pass

by admin
Valve is dropping Dota 2’s battle pass

Look at any live service game today and you’ll find some form of battle pass or something like that. However, Dota 2 will soon be canceling its annual battle pass, as Valve looks to spend time on more productive endeavors.

In a new blog post, Valve explained that the battle pass has grown to “Anything we make for Dota throughout the year”to the extent that one part of the year feels exciting, but the rest“Bare in comparison”.

Valve also proposed“Most Dota players never buy a battle pass and never get any rewards from it”Point of view, but when everyone brings it into the game in the form of a new patch, everyone can experience the benefits of new updates, heroes, etc.

Dota 2’s battle pass, or compendium, as it was known before the Fortnite era, comes out once a year during The International, giving players access to new cosmetic items. It also allows players to add money to The International’s prize pool, which means millions of dollars for pro players. However, with this year’s jump, the prize pool may not reach such incredible heights.

What do you think of Dota 2 dropping its battle pass?

