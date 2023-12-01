Var Group acquires the majority of ICS: focus on digital security

Acquisitions

Var Group announces the acquisition of 51% of ICS, thus strengthening its digital security services. This step is part of a growth and consolidation strategy on the cybersecurity front

Published Nov 29, 2023

Var Group announced that it had acquired 51% of ICS, a South Tyrolean company with over a decade of experience in the IT security sector. The objective of this operation is to strengthen the SOC (Security Operation Center) and extend the presence of Var Group in the DACH area (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

The industrial plan shared between Var Group and ICS envisages a multi-step path, which begins with the strengthening of the SOC and the integration of ICS resources into the Blue Team area, a group of experts dedicated to the defense of the company system.

In the following months, the company plans to add further technical and commercial development figures in Bolzano and Munich.

In the strategic vision that accompanies the operation, the acquisition of the majority of ICS will allow Var Group to strengthen its presence in the DACH region.

But there is also a further look at other markets, since at the same time ICS is consolidating its presence in Guadalajara in Mexico with a branch office to offer services dedicated to the LATAM area and North America.

Strategic nature and objectives of the Var Group – ICS operation

Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group, underlined how the entry of ICS into the Digital Security business unit represents a great opportunity to expand the offer to customers, with cutting-edge technologies and qualified personnel. The importance of exploring new forms of entrepreneurship in markets that are still poorly covered was also highlighted.

Mirko Gatto, CEO of Yarix & Head of Digital Security Var Group, for his part, highlighted the strategic importance of the operation with ICS to consolidate the expansion in the DACH Area. The goal is to create a large international team, working side by side to guarantee customers a high level of protection based on a holistic approach to Security, while for Alessandro Zuech, CEO of ICS, the collaboration will open up an extended network of customers to ICS and will allow you to take your skills and experience in the SOC to a higher level.

The operation is part of the growth strategy of Var Group, which has already carried out eight M&A operations in 2023, responding to the strong demand for cloud and cybersecurity services from Italian and international SMEs.

