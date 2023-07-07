Home » Vespa takes care of the GTV and Fiat gets colourful: the latest from the technology
Vespa takes care of the GTV and Fiat gets colourful: the latest from the technology

Vespa takes care of the GTV and Fiat gets colourful: the latest from the technology

Colorful messages

The grumpy mood is obviously getting to the Italian carmaker Fiat, and not only in Germany do prophets of the approaching end of the world seem (too) present. That’s why gray tones are now disappearing from the color palette, life is dolce vita, says Fiat. Sea and sun aroused feelings, let’s be colorful and happy. To illustrate this, the head of the company has dipped the new Fiat 600 into a paint pot, marketing, of course. In real car life, there are now 21 colors with flaky names, such as Sicilia Orange, Paprika Orange, Passione Red, Italia Blue, Foresta Green, Rose Gold and Gelato White. Of course, black remains, it’s not grey, and it’s called Cinema Schwarz.hap.

