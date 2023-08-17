Video games, a new anti-bullying system introduced on Xbox, here’s how it works

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cyberbullying – more commonly observed on social networks – is also increasingly widespread in online gaming through discrimination and insults with threats and provocations, including gender-based ones. A phenomenon that thrives in video game chats and vocal interactions with players and which, according to numerous studies, feeds negative consequences ranging from low self-esteem, to the risk of depression and an increased risk of anxiety states.

Precisely to counter the phenomenon of cyberbullying on its gaming platform, Microsoft has announced the introduction of a system of disciplinary measures in the Xbox ecosystem based on multiple levels of penalties (strikes) with the aim of “guaranteeing a safer gaming environment , inclusive and welcoming for all”. Each penalty begins with a report that players can submit to the Xbox safety team whenever they believe they have witnessed a violation of community standards. The report will be reviewed by the team to determine whether or not the violation has occurred and proceed to assign any penalty. Each user will be able to check the infringements that have been committed and also the consequences associated with them so as to better understand the severity of the strikes and possibly the ban that will be imposed on them.

The new procedure, which replaces the previous one, provides that strikes are assigned based on the seriousness of the action committed. The procedure will provide that the player who has received two strikes will be suspended from the platform for one day, while a player who has received four strikes will be suspended for seven days. Up to the eighth strike which involves the suspension for a year of Xbox social functions such as messaging, discussions and group chat, multiplayer. In practice, suspended accounts remain functional for single player experiences with players who do not lose access to purchased content. However, for more serious violations, including cybercriminal activity, Xbox reserves the right to permanently suspend all features of an account, including access to purchases. A disciplinary scale that wants to be a warning to the player who is committing violations of the platform’s community standards.

Microsoft also specified on the Xbox Wire blog that all strikes received remain recorded in an archive for six months and that data and updates regarding security measures will be shared through a biennial transparency report. «This initiative confirms Xbox’s commitment to the constant implementation of security measures to protect players, with the aim of creating a safe place where they can play and interact in a respectful and free way, without the risk of being harassed or victimized. bullying,” Microsoft said in a statement.