China Southern Airlines Launches First Guangzhou-Xiangxi Border Town Flight to Boost Tourism

Xiangxi Border Town Airport to Officially Open on August 18th

Huasheng Online, August 17th – Xiangxi Border Town Airport will officially open for air traffic on August 18th, according to the Hunan branch of China Southern Airlines. The airline will carry out the first Guangzhou-Xiangxi border city flight on the opening day.

Xiangxi, located in Hunan Province, is renowned for its abundant tourism resources and diverse tourism styles. With attractions such as Fenghuang Ancient City, Shibadong Village, and Aizhai Bridge, Xiangxi offers a wealth of experiences for travelers. The flight from Guangzhou to Xiangxi Border Town, with the flight number CZ5357, will depart from Guangzhou at 15:45 and arrive at Border Town at 18:00. The return flight, CZ5358, will depart from Border Town at 18:50 and arrive in Guangzhou at 20:35. Flights will operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The opening of the Guangzhou-Biancheng route is expected to greatly boost the integrated development of Xiangxi’s aviation and tourism industries.

The Guangzhou-Xiangxi Border Town route is one of the key new routes launched by China Southern Airlines for the summer travel season. Currently, ticket prices for flights between Xiangxi Border Town and Guangzhou start from 660 yuan. Additionally, China Southern Airlines has introduced special travel products for students and teachers during the summer travel period. Qualified students and teachers can enjoy discounts on ordinary tickets and designated special-priced flight tickets.

With the opening of Xiangxi Border Town Airport, travelers will have greater convenience and access to the abundant natural and cultural attractions in Xiangxi. Whether it’s exploring the ancient city, immersing oneself in village life, or marveling at impressive bridges, Xiangxi promises unforgettable experiences for all visitors.

(First trial: Tian Zhenyuan Second trial: Lu Xiaowei Third trial: Xie Feng)

