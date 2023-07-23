Vivo V29 Lite: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Premium Features

There are so many things people say about losing weight that we often end up believing them. However, many of these are false myths.

There are many things that are said about losing weight. Until now though the only truth is that to lose weight you need to follow a balanced diet and constantly play sports.

Everything else is just a myth, especially what some product representatives and personal trainers find themselves saying about supplements and protein powders, which they consider essential to the diet. They convince people that without these you can’t lose weight when it is indeed possible.

You don’t necessarily need to take supplements to lose weight. They are recommended for regulating blood cholesterol levels but it is absolutely not true that without it you cannot lose. At the same time it is also not true that with protein powder you lose weight if they are taken during training because the powders simply serve to compensate for the amounts of protein that cannot be obtained from food.

They are therefore only false myths, but they are not the only ones there are. We help you debunk them.

Some myth busted

Another myth to dispel about losing weight has to do with water and lemon. Lately it has become a real fashion to drink it because it is thought to have detoxifying effects on the body and thus aid in weight loss. In reality, however, it only helps to purify the body but has no slimming effect.

At the same time it is believed that running on an empty stomach helps you lose weight. In reality, with the heat it is in this period, such an activity can be really dangerous. Furthermore, a run is usually done to burn calories, which is difficult to achieve through fasting.

Some false beliefs

Another untruthful belief states that to lose weight you need to eat at least six meals a day. Actually five are recommendedi.e. breakfast, snack, lunch, second snack and dinner, but depending on the type of diet you choose, you can do more or less.

Finally, it is believed that to lose weight you need to avoid eating late at night. There isn’t really a timetable that prevents the body from losing weightHowever, the important thing is to digest the meal well and above all consume it in a balanced way. That’s the only way you lose weight.