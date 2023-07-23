Home » Controversial scene in film “Oppenheimer” sparks outrage among Hindus and threatens Indian civilization
Entertainment

Controversial scene in film “Oppenheimer” sparks outrage among Hindus and threatens Indian civilization

by admin
Controversial scene in film “Oppenheimer” sparks outrage among Hindus and threatens Indian civilization

Controversy Erupts Over “Oppenheimer” Film Scene Seen as an Attack on Hindu Beliefs

The recently released film “Oppenheimer” has garnered worldwide attention and critical praise, but it has also sparked controversy due to a sexually explicit scene that has been labeled as an attack on Hindu beliefs. Journalist Uday Mahurkar took to Twitter to express his outrage, demanding that the director, Christopher Nolan, remove the scene from the film.

The scene in question shows the characters Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, engaged in a sexual encounter while Murphy reads a verse from the Bhagavad-gītā, a sacred text of Hinduism. This depiction has been deemed offensive by Mahurkar and has ignited anger within the Hindu community.

Mahurkar, who is a government information official and founder of the ‘Save Culture, Save India’ foundation, described the scene as “a deliberate attack on Indian civilization” and called it part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces. He further criticized Hollywood for treating Islam with more sensitivity and questioned why the same courtesy was not extended to Hindus.

Mahurkar’s appeal to Nolan to remove the scene was accompanied by a veiled threat, warning of serious consequences if the request was ignored. However, it has been revealed that the scene was already shortened by the studio before its premiere due to concerns about censorship.

This is not the first time that the Bhagavad-gītā has been referenced in a Hollywood production. Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” caused controversy among Hindus for featuring an orgy scene with a recitation of the sacred text. Indian groups put pressure on Warner Bros. Pictures, resulting in the removal of the lines from the film.

See also  Speed ​​Green Charging continues to improve the service ecology to help the popularity of "Meng Tan Tan Tang" continues to rise_china it news

Despite the controversy surrounding the scene, “Oppenheimer” has been a box office success in India, grossing $3.6 million in just two days. The film has also received high ratings from critics, with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 8.8 on IMDb.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Christopher Nolan will respond to the demands to remove the scene or if the controversy will have any lasting impact on the film’s success.

You may also like

Tomato Sauce For Pizza

Azul acquires 4 new ATR 72-600 aircraft

Today’s Horoscope: Embrace New Beginnings and Strengthen Relationships

Man kills couple, returns to site and kills...

It’s a Barbie world: the ingredients of a...

The Success and Controversy Surrounding Sound of Freedom:...

Bienal das Amazônias 2023 presents an artistic and...

HTW Berlin Fashion Show MODECULAR – BFW SS24...

The Legacy of Oppenheimer: From the Atomic Bomb...

FINAL STRIKE – New band around ex-NORTHTALE/TWILIGHT FORCE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy