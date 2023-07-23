Controversial scene in film “Oppenheimer” sparks outrage among Hindus and threatens Indian civilization

Controversy Erupts Over “Oppenheimer” Film Scene Seen as an Attack on Hindu Beliefs

The recently released film “Oppenheimer” has garnered worldwide attention and critical praise, but it has also sparked controversy due to a sexually explicit scene that has been labeled as an attack on Hindu beliefs. Journalist Uday Mahurkar took to Twitter to express his outrage, demanding that the director, Christopher Nolan, remove the scene from the film.

The scene in question shows the characters Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, engaged in a sexual encounter while Murphy reads a verse from the Bhagavad-gītā, a sacred text of Hinduism. This depiction has been deemed offensive by Mahurkar and has ignited anger within the Hindu community.

Mahurkar, who is a government information official and founder of the ‘Save Culture, Save India’ foundation, described the scene as “a deliberate attack on Indian civilization” and called it part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces. He further criticized Hollywood for treating Islam with more sensitivity and questioned why the same courtesy was not extended to Hindus.

Mahurkar’s appeal to Nolan to remove the scene was accompanied by a veiled threat, warning of serious consequences if the request was ignored. However, it has been revealed that the scene was already shortened by the studio before its premiere due to concerns about censorship.

This is not the first time that the Bhagavad-gītā has been referenced in a Hollywood production. Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” caused controversy among Hindus for featuring an orgy scene with a recitation of the sacred text. Indian groups put pressure on Warner Bros. Pictures, resulting in the removal of the lines from the film.

Despite the controversy surrounding the scene, “Oppenheimer” has been a box office success in India, grossing $3.6 million in just two days. The film has also received high ratings from critics, with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 8.8 on IMDb.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Christopher Nolan will respond to the demands to remove the scene or if the controversy will have any lasting impact on the film’s success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

