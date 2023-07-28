Voigtlander to Launch NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-Mount Lens in Taiwan: Designed for Fuji X Series Cameras

Yi Wen International, the general agent for Voigtlander Lens in Taiwan, has announced the upcoming launch of the NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-mount lens in Taiwan in August. The recommended price for the lens in Taiwan is yet to be determined.

The NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-mount lens is specifically designed for Fujifilm X-series cameras. It features an optical system optimized for the image sensors of these cameras, allowing for high resolution and sharpness without relying on the camera’s optical correction function. The lens also suppresses phenomena such as color shift and can capture clear and sharp images even at the edges.

One of the standout features of the lens is its GA (Grinded Aspherical) lenses and mechanisms. The lens incorporates a high-refractive index GA lens that cannot be achieved through common molded aspheric lenses. This unique lens provides high-level image quality and a distinctive appearance design, all while maintaining a large aperture. Additionally, the lens is equipped with floating elements, ensuring stable image quality from the shortest focusing distance to distant subjects.

The NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-mount lens offers reliable focus operation through its manual focus feature. It is equipped with a precision-machined and adjusted all-metal spiral focusing barrel, which ensures smooth focusing operation. The lens also features a mechanically operated aperture ring that is directly linked to the opening and closing of the aperture blades. The aperture ring allows for precise 1/3 gear point-selection adjustment.

In terms of communication with the camera body, the lens is equipped with electronic contacts that facilitate reliable communication between the lens and the camera body. This allows for the transfer of Exif information, focus check, shooting distance linkage display, and even support for body anti-shake and parallax correction on some models.

Photographers can expect beautiful bokeh effects with the NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-mount lens, thanks to its 12 aperture blades that create a nearly circular aperture. The outer focus areas are rendered naturally, and the bokeh appears round and soft, eliminating the appearance of polygonal shapes in lights.

The NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-mount lens is set to be launched in Taiwan in August, with the recommended price yet to be determined. For those interested, they can get in touch with Yi Wen International for more information.

Key Specifications of the NOKTON 35mm F0.9 X-mount lens include a lens group structure of 10 lenses in 8 groups, including 1 GA lens and 1 aspherical lens. It has an aperture range of F0.9-F22 and features 12 aperture blades. The lens offers a lens angle of view of 43.8°, a closest focusing distance of 0.35m, a maximum magnification of 1:7.1, and a filter diameter of 62mm. The dimensions of the lens are 72.7 x 64.9mm, and it weighs 492g.

