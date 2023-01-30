Home Technology Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 Could Have Thousands Of Enemies On Screen – Gamereactor
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 appears to be a huge step up from its predecessor in terms of scale. It promises new weapons, a new story, and incredible visuals that will allow players to experience warfare on a grand scale.

Creative director Oliver Hollis-Leeck revealed in an interview with PC Gamer that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2’s engine “Enabling us to deliver an authentic Warhammer experience with hundreds or even thousands of enemy tyrants attacking you and your allies. This war is not just in front of you, but all the way to the horizon.

Hollis-Leick also talked about how the galaxy and our protagonist, Titus, have changed since the first game. Clearly, the gap between Space Ocean and its successor spans decades. “As we can see from the service nail on his head, many, many years have passed. A lot of things have changed in the universe,” Hollis-Leick said.

The Warhammer 40,000 universe is a big one, and seeing that in Space Marines 2 bodes well for the cult classic’s successor. Are you looking forward to Space Ocean 2?

