Yesterday afternoon, the hacking of GTA VI gameplay and prototypes and the massive leak that followed seemed to enter a calmer phase, once Rockstar acknowledged the leak, while reassuring fans that development would proceed as usual.But the hacker doesn’t seem interested in lifting his boots from the studio’s neck and has just gone public with his intentionsSelling the entire Grand Theft Auto VI source code and documentation for $100,000。

The document includes “the entire history of the game, information on vehicles and weapons, gameplay, funding, advanced tactical systems, and more.” The leaker also reported that he repeatedly tried to contact Rockstar for a deal, but with no response, he opted to set up a cryptocurrency payment method to get the money he wanted.

Of course, the situation is far from ideal and his threat is clear: “They (rock stars) say they won’t stop developing their games…that’s what they believe!