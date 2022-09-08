Apple announced today that watchOS 9 will feature a new low-power mode on the Apple Watch Series 4 and beyond.

With Low Power Mode enabled, the Apple Watch will get up to 36 hours of battery life per charge.When the Apple Watch is in low power mode, many core features are still available, including activity tracking and fall detection, but some features, such as the always-on screen and exercise detection, will be disabled to reduce power consumption.

The new Low Power mode in watchOS 9 is separate from the Apple Watch’s existing Power Reserve mode, which only shows the clock when enabled.

Low Power Mode is just one of the new features that will be available with the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE, which are available for pre-order today and will be available on September 16. Other new features for the Apple Watch Series 8 include a women’s health-focused body temperature sensor and car crash detection.

As for the new high-end Apple Watch Ultra, Apple says a new battery optimization feature will be available later this year that will give the unit up to 60 hours of battery life per charge, and it sounds like this feature will It’s not the same as low power mode.