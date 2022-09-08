Home Technology watchOS 9 introduces Low Power Mode on Apple Watch Series 4 and later
Technology

watchOS 9 introduces Low Power Mode on Apple Watch Series 4 and later

by admin
watchOS 9 introduces Low Power Mode on Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Apple announced today that watchOS 9 will feature a new low-power mode on the Apple Watch Series 4 and beyond.

With Low Power Mode enabled, the Apple Watch will get up to 36 hours of battery life per charge.When the Apple Watch is in low power mode, many core features are still available, including activity tracking and fall detection, but some features, such as the always-on screen and exercise detection, will be disabled to reduce power consumption.

The new Low Power mode in watchOS 9 is separate from the Apple Watch’s existing Power Reserve mode, which only shows the clock when enabled.

Low Power Mode is just one of the new features that will be available with the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE, which are available for pre-order today and will be available on September 16. Other new features for the Apple Watch Series 8 include a women’s health-focused body temperature sensor and car crash detection.

As for the new high-end Apple Watch Ultra, Apple says a new battery optimization feature will be available later this year that will give the unit up to 60 hours of battery life per charge, and it sounds like this feature will It’s not the same as low power mode.

See also  Samsung smartwatch Galaxy Watch4 is half price! Thousands of three mosquitoes have LTE over-priced to buy! -ePrice.HK

You may also like

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch – WSJ

Apple Press Conference – Watch Series 8 and...

Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch...

NASA: Webb captures the “cosmic tarantula” shocking |...

The 6 Best iPhone 14 Cases: Your Buyer’s...

NASA: Webb captures the “cosmic tarantula” shocking |...

Call of Duty will only last 3 years...

iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple...

IPhone 14, Apple’s presentation live

Sony will release Xperia exclusive gaming cooling accessories...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy