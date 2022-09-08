[Epoch Times, September 07, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On September 6, the men’s singles quarterfinals of the US Open were held at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City ( USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center). Russia’s Karen Khachanov defeated Australia’s Nick Kaye 7:5, 4:6, 7:5, 6:7(3), 6:4 after five fierce battles Gauss (Nick Kyrgios), Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

In the first two sets, both sides won their own serve, and Kyrgios performed extremely low-key. At the beginning of the third set, Khachanov broke serve at a crucial moment and won the set 7:5. In the fourth set, Kyrgios started to counterattack under high pressure, defended his own serve with a strong serve, and pulled back a city with 7:3 after entering the tiebreaker.

In the fifth set, Kyrgios was broken in the 2nd and 4th innings. When the game entered a 5:3 situation, Khachanov won 2 match points. In the end, he ended the game with an Ace ball. Fu won the final set 6:4.

“The performance was great from start to finish – at least I’ll talk about myself from my perspective,” Khachanov said at a post-match news conference.

