Original title: Fox Factory Torture | Huang Jingyu really wanted to go to the city to shoot and laugh in response to “Extremely Pick” lost to Zhang Binbin

Chang Zheng in “Punishment” is Huang Jingyu’s seventh military police role. He is used to shooting without makeup, improvising his lines, and even designing fight scenes himself. He says these kinds of roles give him a righteous image, but he also has other things he wants to try.

Huang Jingyu wanted to film in the city. Recalling his shooting experience, he said that it was either in the village, in the ravine, or in the desert. If he could receive a campus drama, he would prefer to play a school bully rather than a school bully. He is not afraid of fighting, but thinks that Xueba’s lines are difficult.

He is not shy about his “weaknesses”. He bluntly said that he was afraid of heights and needles. Will be scared to walk by the suspension bridge. I am also afraid of injections and hanging bottles for blood tests. He even shared his “embarrassment” generously. During a ten-minute acupuncture, he was afraid of sweating all the time, which caused the sheets to become wet and humanoid.

He is full of entertaining spirit. When it comes to the wrestling match with Zhang Binbin, Huang Jingyu still feels aggrieved, and he also welcomes anyone to challenge him.

Sohu Entertainment: What kind of person is Chang Zheng in your heart?

Huang Jingyu: In my heart, Chang Zheng is a bit humorous, but he is very persistent in the targets of his attacks.

Chang Zheng is that he is more responsible, and then he has a team of his own, and then they also have to send out tasks, and then there are so many wolves around, and every day he has to guard against this and hide that.

Sohu Entertainment: Netizens say that there may be some lines in the play. For example, it’s not really that stupid. These words are very similar to your own words.

Huang Jingyu: Because the dramas I shoot are all modern dramas, there are no strict requirements on the lines. A large part of my dramas may have been sneaked out by themselves, just two people talking and talking, saying what they think.

Sohu Entertainment: Did you think about the third chapter of the law?

Huang Jingyu: I also thought about it myself, then you and I will follow Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. And that Ding Ding is also something I came up with.

That’s why they said why they were afraid of birds, and that was the script, and then I blamed them all by myself.

Sohu Entertainment: Then the netizens said that they heard that the one from “Punishment” may only take 20 minutes to make up, saying that you have always been wearing no makeup.

Huang Jingyu: I think the role without makeup is quite suitable, just a little rough. When you want to analyze the case, you can rub your face, rub your eyes, and brush your hair.

Sohu Entertainment: In fact, they are still guessing who the ghost is.

Huang Jingyu: It’s all bad. I suspect that political commissar Yan is not good. Even the regular signs are bad. But Chang Zheng is also a good man, he is fighting crime.

Sohu Entertainment: For your role this time, he will bring a little cunning in the decency, and you yourself said that he is not completely good. Thoughts after that, might you pick more types of characters?

Huang Jingyu: I definitely want to, and I also want to act in a different way, that is, the characters are fuller. In fact, it is good for the police to act as a police officer, because he brings a very righteous image to everyone. But he has shortcomings, because he can’t do a lot of things, right, because of this public servant, he can’t do a lot of things, in fact, it’s not that fun to act.

To see if there is a suitable script, it is useless for me to just think about it, if there is a suitable script the director wants to use me.

Sohu Entertainment: What does Chang Zheng’s professional staff look like in your place?

Huang Jingyu: He is a dynamite, if it explodes, it explodes. And no matter who you are, whether you are the leader, the captain, or who you love, as long as you influence me to handle the case, I will worry about you.

Sohu Entertainment: What if you encounter such a person in the workplace?

Huang Jingyu: Let him go and leave.

Sohu Entertainment: If you just arrived in the workplace, what kind of little brother acridine would you introduce me to? What would you fill in the word in the middle?

Huang Jingyu: I am a little brother who communicates well.

Sohu Entertainment: Next is a few small questions about Punishment. Do you know what Zhao Xiaosheng’s network number is?

Huang Jingyu: A mobile phone dealer. A cabinet of cell phones.

I haven’t been to Zhao Xiaosheng’s place, and we don’t have any rivalries, so I don’t know there are so many of them, the office is so luxurious, I stay in that small broken office every day, and I see how big they are, and there are billiards . Really, they were shooting in a much more comfortable environment than I was.

I go to the mountains and the sea every day, sometimes people, just friends chatting together, people say that filming is sometimes very tiring or something, I said I didn’t stay in the city, I said either the village or the valley in the great desert. I really want to go to the city, I especially want to shoot in the city.

Sohu Entertainment: It’s just that you want to go to the city, and then you also said that you want to make school dramas.

Huang Jingyu: I’m too late for the campus drama, I think it’s a little bit. Although I’m only 29, everyone doesn’t believe me. I sometimes go out to eat. I told him that I was in 1992, and people were shocked.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you think you are very young?

Huang Jingyu: No, no, he is very disrespectful.

I think I can act, let me tell you, I put that hair down, it looks pretty small.

Sohu Entertainment: What kind of role do you want to play?

Huang Jingyu: It’s all right, there is no capital to choose now.

Sohu Entertainment: If it is a scholar and a scumbag.

Huang Jingyu: I don’t want to act as a scholar. It’s so tiring. Every day, Xueba, you say that the teacher answers questions in class, and that word is not easy to memorize.

Sohu Entertainment: If you are acting as a school bully, then the school bully will have to play.

Huang Jingyu: I’m not afraid of playing at all. Did you watch the fight scene in Punishment? Isn’t it great?

Sohu Entertainment: Very powerful, is that Jiu-Jitsu?

Huang Jingyu: Yes, because I practice jiu-jitsu, so I’m good at hitting the ground. For example, the martial arts instructor, if he doesn’t understand this part, then he can’t design this part, so I can come up with this part myself, and I play handsomely without hurting others, and it looks good.

Sohu Entertainment: At that time, when I was competing with Zhang Binbin, I actually lost Jiu Jitsu.

Huang Jingyu: That’s my technique, that’s technique. I lost very aggrieved, and I am still aggrieved to this day. Indeed, when I watched the replay later, I thought I was putting it on my shoulders for him, but later I saw that it was on my back, and I really didn’t blame others.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you want to compete with him again?

Huang Jingyu: I welcome anyone to challenge me, one-on-one with me.

Sohu Entertainment: In your “Extreme Challenge”, you may feel that you are not very afraid of anything, and then you are not very afraid of anything about the suspension bridge.

Huang Jingyu: I am afraid of the suspension bridge. The suspension bridge is too scary. Well, there were two episodes. In one episode, the suspension bridge scared me so much that I couldn’t walk.

Sohu Entertainment: Is there anything else you are afraid of in real life?

Huang Jingyu: I am afraid of needles. For example, I’m particularly afraid of the one who has a hanging bottle, a blood test or something. Acupuncture, I have acupuncture on my body at that time. Acupuncture will not give you a white sheet on the bed, and then needle on it for ten minutes. After I finished the needles, I came together, and the sheets were printed with human figures, which made me sweat.

Just two legs, buttocks are particularly clear, wet.

Sohu Entertainment: As a punishment, which one would you choose? They are singing rap, dancing, shiatsu, and posting selfies.

Huang Jingyu: I remembered that video again.

Sohu Entertainment: Will you still challenge rap in the future?

Huang Jingyu: Act well.

Sohu Entertainment: Then didn’t you shoot that dance video with Xiao Jia? Isn’t that dance difficult to learn?

Huang Jingyu: He doesn’t have anything, just six, six or six.

Sohu Entertainment: I didn’t shoot it on the card.

