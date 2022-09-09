Apple Watch

Existing Apple Watch owners will be able to upgrade to watchOS 9 just before the new Apple Watch (and the new Apple Watch Ultra) hits the market later this month. Apple announced that watchOS 9 will go live on September 12, the same day as iOS 16. To install watchOS 9, in addition to having an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE or newer, the watch itself must be an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer generation, and the Apple Watch Series 3 unfortunately cannot be upgraded.

The main new features of watchOS 9 include analyzing the user’s various postures while running, including “step length”, “touchdown time” and “vertical amplitude”, etc., as well as a new sleep tracking function, which will use the accelerometer and heart rate sensor. The data of the monitor is used to analyze the user’s time in rapid eye movement (REM), core sleep, and deep sleep. Others include medication reminders, a new Siri, an improved calendar app, and more, but not all generations of Apple Watch or all countries where they are sold will have the same features.