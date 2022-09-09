Home Health Juve, Pogba shows himself on social media in the gym: “You never give up!”
Health

Juve, Pogba shows himself on social media in the gym: “You never give up!”

Juve, Pogba shows himself on social media in the gym: “You never give up!”

Paul Pogba uploads to social media. After the meniscus surgery a few days ago, a drastic decision after the failure of the conservative therapy for which it was initially decisive, the midfielder of the Juventus posted a photo of him in the gym, with a crutch, about to begin his physical recovery and with the message: “You never give up!“.

Pogba, the photo with which he uploads himself to social media: now, two months to not miss the World Cup

Recovery times should run out in two months, a time frame that however puts the Frenchman’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar at serious risk, which is scheduled to start in mid-November.

Pogba on social media after the surgery: “Thank you for the messages”

Pogba, Juve will embrace him in all respects in January

At Juventus, however, Massimiliano Allegri he should re-embrace the “Octopus” in January when, especially in consideration of a possible non-participation in the world championship competition and taking advantage of the long break in club football, he should find a player in top physical shape.

Juve, social networks unleashed after the defeat with PSG

Juve, social networks unleashed after the defeat with PSG

