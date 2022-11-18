AR stands for Augmented Reality. Basically, this is an ever-growing technology that makes superimposing virtual digital objects on top of a real-life environment possible. For example, you see an empty forest in front of you, but with the help of AR filters, you can add a virtual man dancing hip-hop near a tree. Or in real life, there is a long street of New York, and bam, through your camera, you see a giant pterodactyl flying in the sky. Actually, AR webcam filters are becoming more and more popular and widespread. If you follow any celebrity on Instagram, you can see their stories filled with AR face filters.

On the whole, AR filters became particularly common in 2019, when Spark AR was launched by Facebook and Instagram. It is one of the biggest platforms for mobile AR, which allows its customers to create filters absolutely for free. Later, in April 2022, TikTik also released their Effect House, a platform that lets its users experiment and create high-quality custom-made filters and effects.

But still, how exactly can companies and brands benefit from AR filters?

How Your Business Can Benefit From AR Filters

New directions for development

The more creative team you have, the more original ways you can find to integrate AR filters into your business. There are numerous companies and developers that managed to make augmented reality filters their hallmark and highlight. One of the most prominent examples of AR technologies in use is Pokémon GO, created by the Niantic company. This is a mobile game that won the world in 2016 and had over 500 million downloads during that year. The main idea of the game is to find, capture, train, and compete with virtual creatures, known as Pokémons. So, the use of the right technology and the innovative concept made the game popular worldwide and contributed to Niantic’s general success in the game arena.

Another striking example is an AR app called IKEA Place. It allows users to put virtual IKEA furniture into their room to see whether it will fit their space or not.

Also, some brands use AR filters as a way to entertain their users. For example, NIKE, known for its footwear and sports equipment, has invented the AR filter that allows their customers to try on a pair of virtual shoes.

So, everything depends on your imagination and fantasy. It is possible to create a brand-new AR app that will capture everyone’s attention and become number one in its niche.

Your followers do part of the job for you

Imagine you have created AR filters associated with your brand. In this case, even having 100 followers on some social network may be enough. We mean that if at least half of them shoot a video using your filter and post it in their stories, the chances that their followers will see it and want to give it a try are pretty high. This way, they both get to know your brand better and may even start following your profile to be up to date with your current news.

You can show off your brand’s personality

Creating an interactive and engaging AR filter can showcase that you are not another regular company but a group of creative and inventive individuals ready to connect with their customers. This way, AR filters can be called a perfect tool for engaging with your followers and showing them your company’s character.

You can save money

You won’t have to blow your marketing budget! The number of AR technologies for creating filters is great, and any company can find the one to their liking. Luckily, there are free ones which you can use to create AR filters that will improve user engagement and boost your company’s popularity.

Top 3 Most Popular Types of AR Filters

Face Filters

Face filters can be called the most basic and common ones. They are used to alter a person’s facial features. Some of them allow you to try on virtual makeup or put extraordinary headwear on your head.

We’ve made a list of the best AR webcam filters software in 2022 which will give you a chance to add myriad face augmenting features to your app or website.

World Effect AR Filters

World Effect AR Filters are particularly famous in the business sphere. Remember the NIKE example mentioned above? So, that’s it. Basically, these filters make you see 3D objects in your environment through your camera.

AR Game Filters (Mini-Games)

AR Game Filters are considered to be the most entertaining and engaging ones. They use face gestures, touch responses, head movements, or blinking as means for playing mini games and quizzes.

