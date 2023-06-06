Home » We’re hosting a two hour Diablo IV livestream today
by admin
Diablo IV has arrived. For those who picked up the game’s Ultimate Edition, after a few days of Early Access, Blizzard’s anticipated RPG has now debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S consoles.

With this launch in mind, we’re dedicating today’s GR Live stream to Diablo IV, where I’ll be hosting a special two-hour long stream where I’ll dive into the game and play through the opening hours. You can watch the stream on the GR Live homepage at the usual 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST.

If you haven’t already, be sure to read our thoughts on Diablo IV in Diablo IV our review here.

