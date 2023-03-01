Home Technology We’re wrapping up our finale in Destiny 2: Lightfall at GR Live today – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Technology

We’re wrapping up our finale in Destiny 2: Lightfall at GR Live today – Destiny 2: Lightfall

by admin
We’re wrapping up our finale in Destiny 2: Lightfall at GR Live today – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Last night, Bungie’s Light and Darkness Saga launched the next (and penultimate) expansion for Destiny 2. Dubbed Destiny 2: Lightfall’s slew of new content puts The Witness’s big bad antagonist center stage and installs the fearsome guy on Earth’s doorstep. With the Guardians truly overwhelmed, we zoom into the cyberpunk city of Neomuna on Neptune to find a tool capable of slowing down or stopping The Witness entirely, while once again confronting former Cabal Emperor Calus.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to explore and delve into in the new expansion, and we’ll be doing a quick kickstart on all things Lightfall on today’s GR Live, starting at the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where I’ll Host a two-hour harvest stream dedicated to new Destiny 2 additions.

Be sure to catch all of my action on the GR Live homepage, and be sure to see the launch trailer for Lightfall and the new Season of Defiance below.

See also  "Dragon Restoration Among People! "Extreme" Taiwan limited edition added PC Steam version and also added the third team of the newly selected group Haori "Like a Dragon: Ishin!"

You may also like

NVIDIA released a Game Ready driver supporting RTX...

Artificial intelligence beyond human intelligence and humans like...

Spotify turns 10 in Italy

Fantasy martial arts ARPG “Dongli Sword Journey M”...

Combustion engine and operation in automobiles

“Wild Heart” review, a masterpiece of hunting and...

HP HP CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse...

Q36.5 winter kit (parte 2)

EK launched a water block specially designed for...

“Disgaea 7”, which is scheduled to be released...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy