Last night, Bungie’s Light and Darkness Saga launched the next (and penultimate) expansion for Destiny 2. Dubbed Destiny 2: Lightfall’s slew of new content puts The Witness’s big bad antagonist center stage and installs the fearsome guy on Earth’s doorstep. With the Guardians truly overwhelmed, we zoom into the cyberpunk city of Neomuna on Neptune to find a tool capable of slowing down or stopping The Witness entirely, while once again confronting former Cabal Emperor Calus.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to explore and delve into in the new expansion, and we’ll be doing a quick kickstart on all things Lightfall on today’s GR Live, starting at the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where I’ll Host a two-hour harvest stream dedicated to new Destiny 2 additions.

Be sure to catch all of my action on the GR Live homepage, and be sure to see the launch trailer for Lightfall and the new Season of Defiance below.