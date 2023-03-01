Learn how pulling nose hairs can be life-threatening.

Izvor: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

We notice hairs sticking out of the nose more often in men, but women are not spared from this unattractive phenomenon. Many get rid of them by plucking them with tweezers, but doctors warn that this is a very dangerous mistake. Otorhinolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev warned that sudden hair removal can lead to thrombosis sinus, a condition that has a very bad prognosis and can even end fatally.

When you suddenly pull out hairs, inflammation or even bleeding can occur, which further leads to the formation of pus. As a result, the root of the hair inside the nose becomes inflamed, and if this pus is not cleaned, it can enter the vessels of the brain. The consequences are fatal, very often a person dies, explained the doctor.

He called Zajcev sinus thrombosis an extremely serious condition that is treated in intensive care and with the use of stronger antibiotics. The bad news is that the disease develops very quickly.

“Sometimes in 2-3 days it reaches the end, terminal stage, and the patient did not attach any importance to the symptoms. People who have had this disease, as a rule, remember for the rest of their lives that they should not pull the hairs from their noses,” the doctor noted.

It is devastating that a significant number of people die from this disease, the mortality rate reaches more than 50 percent. What can you do to avoid such a dangerous disease and still remove unsightly nose hair? The doctor’s recommendation is to cut them very carefully with blunt scissors, so as not to injure the inside of the nasal cavities.

Apart from the fact that hair pulling is very dangerous, experts also warn that it should not be used often kapi za nos. If they are used excessively, they can cause atrophic changes in the mucous membrane of the sinuses and the formation of “repentance”.

(WORLD)