Smartphones have brought about a real revolution in our everyday life: the mobile phone is no longer just a useful device for making calls and receiving text messages, but has become an essential tool for connecting to social media, professional applications and numerous other services. With all these incredible functions, it is important to know which are the essential applications to download on your smartphone: in the following paragraph, we will provide you with a list of the five applications that are now indispensable.

We also remind you that if you encounter difficulties during the installation or use of these applications, you can contact a Samsung smartphone assistance center, which will be able to solve any type of problem.

A list of the five applications that cannot be renounced

One of the essential applications in a smartphone is the one linked to receiving and sending e-mails: through this application it is possible to manage one’s e-mail efficiently and synchronized with one’s online account. It doesn’t matter if you decide to use Outlook, Gmail or other email services, it is important to have an application that allows you to check your inbox at any time.

The Facebook app is another essential application in a smartphone: Facebook is the most popular social media platform in the world, so having this application on your phone allows you to stay up to date on what your friends, relatives are up to and their colleagues. Other social media applications that have now become essential are also Instagram and Tik Tok, which no one can do without anymore.

WhatsApp, along with other messaging applications, is essential for the smartphone: WhatsApp is a free messaging application, which allows users to send and receive text, photos, video and audio. Other messaging apps like Viber and Telegram offer similar functionality to WhatsApp.

Music applications are also essential in a smartphone: these allow users to listen to their favorite music wherever they are; Most people listen to music when they travel, so it’s important to have an app that allows you to do so. There are several music streaming services available, such as Spotify and Apple Music for example: these two applications offer users a huge catalog of songs to choose from, as well as features such as the ability to create custom playlists and download songs for offline listening.

In a smartphone there are several essential applications for the office: among these, the most important is that of the Microsoft Office suite. This application allows you to create and edit text documents, spreadsheets and presentations in PowerPoint format. Moreover, these files can also be accessed offline. Other very useful applications in the workplace are those that allow you to manage e-mail, such as Gmail or Outlook (which we have already seen previously), and those that allow you to make video calls and online conferences, very useful for those who work remotely. like Skype or Zoom.

Conclusion

In conclusion, by now everyone knows that a smartphone is not just a simple and banal mobile phone, but a real personal computer. The essential applications in a smartphone should be chosen according to one’s needs and preferences: there are those who need to work through their smartphone and, therefore, will have to download applications useful for this function; there are those who want to listen to music wherever they are and, therefore, will download applications that guarantee this performance; There are those who receive and send a considerable number of e-mails every day and, therefore, will need to download an e-mail application and so on.