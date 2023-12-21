What is Google Chrome remote desktop and how to configure it

Google has a tool that will allow you to remotely access your computer and it is very easy to configure. Do you often need to access your computer remotely? If so, then you should know about Chrome’s Remote Desktop tool, which will allow you this and more.

Know how access and control the computer remotely can be very helpful, either because you are away from home and need to consult something on your PC, or to access the company computer, among other examples. Fortunately, there are many programs to control your PC remotely, such as TeamViewer. But you probably didn’t know that Google has its own tool for this purpose and it works very well.

Google has developed a tool called Chrome Remote Desktop, which allows you to remotely access your computer, among other possibilities. In addition, it offers several interesting benefits. So, if you are looking for a reliable program to log in and use your PC remotely, then you should know more about this software.

What is Chrome Remote Desktop

As we have mentioned, Google has created a program that allows you to control your computer remotely, all through the company’s browser. This tool is known as Chrome Remote Desktop and is available to anyone who wants to use it.

You should not think that with this tool you will only have access to the Chrome browser on your computer, but you can also view and manage the files that you have stored on the PC, as well as interact with the operating system menus.

Evidently, to be able to enjoy this tool, you will need to have the Chrome browser installed on your computer. Then, you will have to follow the steps that we will show you later.

What are the benefits of Chrome Remote Desktop

If you decide to give Chrome Remote Desktop Tool a try, then you will be able to enjoy benefits such as a configuration process extremely simple, easy to connect to the remote desktop from anywhere, you can share the screen in real time if you need to, it is compatible with a lot of operating systems and, most importantly, it is free.

How to set up Chrome remote desktop

Setting up Chrome remote desktop is quite simple, unlike as it could be in other alternatives. To do this, you will only need to have the Google browser installed on your computer and then follow the steps that we will indicate.

First, logically, you must download the Chrome browser on your computer. Once you have downloaded it, you must install it and configure it with your Google account. You must also log in to the Google search engine. Now that you have accessed your Google account, you must access the page remotedesktop.google.com/access This will take you to the Chrome remote desktop interface and then you must click on the icon that indicates the download in the section Set up remote access You will be redirected to the browser add-on store to install Chrome Remote Desktop, which is one of the best extensions that exist for Chrome. Simply press the blue button Add to Chrome and follow the installation steps. Then, again on the Chrome remote desktop website, you must click where it says install. Now, you must follow the installation steps to grant remote access permissions. You must enter the name that this computer will have to be able to identify it and you can also establish a security PIN. After this, you will have already configured this computer to grant remote access through this tool. So, to access your computer from another PC, you must log in to your Google account and then visit the website remotedesktop.google.com/access. Here you will see the remote desktop that you have already configured. You just have to click on it. Then, it will ask you to enter the security PIN. And this will be all, because by entering the correct security PIN, you will be given remote access to the computer and you will be able to do whatever you want.

Setting up Chrome remote desktop is very simple, but not only can you access your PC from another computer, but also from the mobile. To do this, you must use the Chrome Remote Desktop application that you can download from the Play Store or the App Store.

Download Chrome Remote Desktop on Play Store

Download Chrome Remote Desktop on the App Store

