Starbucks as a Cultural and Economic Catalyst in Mexico: Productivity and Growth

Starbucks and Alsea, partners of more than 20 years, aim to expand their business by jointly operating 2,000 stores around the world by 2025. These companies are paying great attention to Mexico, where coffee production is a strategic agricultural industry, employing more than 500,000 workers across 15 states. Annual per capita coffee consumption in Mexico reached 1.7 kilograms according to Statista data.

Chocolate is also an important part of Mexican cuisine and culture. From the time of the Aztecs and Mayans, chocolate has been a beloved part of Mexican life. This enthusiasm for chocolate continues today, with the country consuming a wide variety of chocolate products.

The diversity of chocolate available in Mexico has contributed to an increase in chocolate consumption in recent years. Moreover, the chocolate industry in Mexico has been recognized for its high-quality products, utilizing traditional Mexican ingredients in innovative ways. The consumption and production of chocolate in Mexico not only has significant economic impact but also contributes to preserving and promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Starbucks has played a significant role in defining coffee culture in Mexico. Their focus on providing quality coffee and comfortable spaces for socialization strikes a chord with consumers. The brand’s introduction of innovative products and commitment to sustainability and fair trade has garnered the trust of conscious consumers. Starbucks, which has establishments across Mexico, not only offers quality drinks but also provides an inviting space for people to connect and enjoy a unique coffee experience.

