Mastodon the anti Twitter. The German platform created in 2016 would seem to have registered a new surge in users after the social ended up in the hands of Elon Musk. Rapid growth. A kind of reaction to the new ownership. The decision to lay off half the staff. And to lower the limits of content moderation.

The numbers

These days several Twitter profiles say they have moved to Mastodon. Also in Italy. It is the same company that provided the data for this first migration.

The social network said it currently has about 4.5 million users, 1.3 would be active ones. Of these 70,000 would be added the day after Musk bought himself Twitter. 230,000 in the last week. Twitter currently has 237 million active users. At the moment there is an abyss dividing the two platforms. In the future, who knows.

Affinity and differences between Mastodon and Twitter

Apparently the two social networks are very similar. Both fall into the category of microblogging platforms. Users write short posts that can be re-launched, like retweets, appreciated, like hearts on Twitter, you can follow profiles, reciprocate followers. Very few differences on the outside. But it’s a little bit the engine that makes Mastodon different. And this is the reason for its success as an alternative to Twitter.

Mastodon presents itself as an open source platform. The software is free, does not belong to any big tech, and is freely available.

There are no recommendation algorithms that identify users’ preferences to suggest posts or advertisements. It doesn’t even have advertising. There is no profanation of users because there is no centralized server. In its place, a network of federated servers.

Everyone can create their own channel (instance), can manage or moderate it as they want, or choose to subscribe to a channel of their liking. Music. Technology. Sport. Kpop. There are about 70,000 of them at the moment.

Story of Mastodon, its founder: “A platform for democracy”

Mastodon is six years old. It has no advertising. It lives thanks to donations from users. It is developed by a non-profit association created by Eugen Rochko. 29 years old, in an interview with Time he said: “I created Mastodon because I have mistrust of the control from above exercised by Twitter”. His mission, he explains, is to “democratize social media”.

Musk provided the right push to the German platform. The Pretoria billionaire also bought Twitter to ensure free speech. To use his words, “giving power back to people.” Different shades of the concept of democracy. Ready to compete on the most concrete terrain of the number of users.

Fun fact: Mastodon is open source, it has been said. So his code is free to be viewed, studied, replicated. That’s what Donald Trump’s team did, using Mastodon as the basis for their social Truth.

