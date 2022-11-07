Source title: Winning the overseas track, Huawei applies overseas intermodal transportation to help developers increase their revenue

On November 5th, the Huawei Developer Conference 2022 (Together) Shining Star Leading Overseas Summit Forum was held, with the theme of “Joining the HMS Global Ecosystem to Win New Opportunities Going Overseas”. It is aimed at partners and developers who have potential and demands for overseas development. The actual combat experience, resources, capabilities, and platforms of Huawei’s terminal cloud services in overseas localized operations will jointly discuss new routes, new experiences, and new ideas in the era of overseas sailing. Legend: AppGallery cross-end, full-scenario, multimedia platform traffic distribution system As of September 30, 2022, AppGallery (Huawei App Market) had more than 580 million monthly active users worldwide. According to AppGallery statistics, its overseas app distribution volume in Q1 2022 increased by 56% year-on-year. The continuous expansion of the global influence of the HMS ecosystem is inseparable from the support of Huawei’s global users. At the same time, it also reflects Huawei’s ability and value in applying overseas intermodal transportation, which is being recognized and supported by more and more developers and partners. According to the “2022 Mobile Application Overseas Trend White Paper” jointly released by iResearch and Huawei Developer Alliance, in 2022, 79.1% of developers plan to go overseas, and 43.0% of them have already promoted their applications overseas. The track of applications going overseas is becoming more and more popular, indicating that more developers have seen the vast development space of overseas markets, and it also means that more developers who are unfamiliar with their life will face localized operations, overseas compliance, Commercial realization and many other challenges. In order to help developers going overseas to avoid many “hidden reefs” and quickly enter the target market, Huawei applies overseas intermodal transportation to provide developers with a series of services such as capability access, data reporting, localized operations, and one-stop global settlement. The refined operation and commercial realization of the platform help developers achieve large-scale growth of users and revenue through powerful global distribution capabilities, convenient developer services, high-quality intermodal transportation capabilities, and various marketing activities. 1. Open up resource channels and get twice the result with half the effort: As the world‘s top 3 mobile application distribution platform, AppGallery can build more diverse business scenarios through a cross-end, full-scenario, and multimedia platform traffic distribution system, expand new coverage channels in an all-round way, and help developers efficiently reach global target users. Developers only need to upload an application through AppGallery Connect once, and the application can be distributed globally. In addition, Huawei, which has been deeply involved in overseas markets for many years, has also deployed multiple regional operation centers in five major regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Russia & Central Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. It has more than 2,000 localized operation service teams to escort applications overseas and provide global Promotion and localization of operations/services. 2plus code service experience, it comes naturally： Legend: The intermodal service provides users with exclusive rights and a variety of operational tools In order to better help developers do a good job in the life-cycle operation of users, Huawei's application overseas combined transportation provides developers with a variety of exclusive user rights and various professional operation tools. From “user rights and interests” such as privilege packages, full discount coupons, recharge rebates, etc., to “commodity marketing and management” such as supporting the unified creation of global products and commodity batch management, from “refinement” such as user multi-dimensional labeling system, application content/service display, etc. “Operation”, to “operational optimization” such as tracking users’ full life cycle data and supporting the optimization of intermodal transportation activities, Huawei applies overseas intermodal transportation services to continuously build a multi-dimensional and three-dimensional service system based on effectiveness and efficiency, and works with partners to improve the effect of intermodal transportation cooperation and realize overseas intermodal transportation. Efficient yield growth in the market. In order to help developers to further improve paid retention and repurchase, Huawei App Overseas Combined Transport also opens a “subscription service” for developers. Developers do not need to sign additional agreements and develop payment capabilities. They only need to simply configure products to achieve coupon deduction. , free trials, subscription discounts and promotions, etc., to obtain a more stable source of subscription revenue. Legend: Application of multiple guarantees for intermodal transportation to support efficient management and cooperation In addition, Huawei’s overseas intermodal transportation also provides multiple guarantee services to support efficient management and cooperation. For example, it can provide simple and efficient access procedures and 1V1 exclusive access guidance to help developers quickly access; provide local professional operation team support to realize customized localization activities and precise operations; support multi-currency settlement, and provide detailed Reconciliation information, developer merchant certification, etc., provide developers with payment protection. Legend: 2022 Preferential Policies for Overseas Application Intermodal Transport – Incentive Plan What’s more worth mentioning is that developers who join the overseas application intermodal transportation in 2022 will receive a revenue share ratio of 85%: 15% for the first $300,000 per year, which is 5% higher than the standard share ratio, and the payment channel fee is 100% exempt. (Effective from January 1, 2022, applicable toIn-app and paid-to-download apps） Wide sea diving, sky high the birds to fly. As an important part of the application overseas industry chain, Huawei’s application overseas intermodal transportation will continue to integrate its own high-quality resource channels related to globalization, and continue to innovate and optimize the quality and efficiency of intermodal transportation. We look forward to working with more developers and partners in the future to explore the global scope. wider incremental space within.

