If you are looking for a cheap new notebook, you should definitely take a look at the Amazon bestseller list. There you can see which models are frequently bought by other buyers. If many customers choose the same product and leave positive reviews, this speaks for a high-quality device. In this context, we look at the top model of the Amazon bestseller list in the notebook category.

Bestselling notebook at Amazon: Lenovo V15

Lenovo is one of the largest PC manufacturers in the world. So it’s no wonder that a model from the Chinese manufacturer takes first place among the best-selling laptops on Amazon. The Lenovo V130 is popular with buyers primarily because of its low price only 333 euros good with above-average hardware equipment (view offer at Amazon). Since this is an older model, a direct price comparison is not possible. However, all models offered with similar equipment are usually well over 400 euros. So you get a real bargain here.

Lenovo V15 (15.6 inch) Notebook with 15.6 inch display, Intel N4020 processor with 2x 2.80 GHz, 8 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, Intel UHD 600, HDMI, webcam, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, WLAN and Windows 11 Professional. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/21/2023 09:29

Reasons for the popularity of the Lenovo notebook

The 720p screen measures 15.6 inches and the device weighs only 1.8 kg. With 8GB of memory and the 2.8 GHz dual-core processor has enough power for everyday work. The 512 GB internal memory allows you to store plenty of data.

Amazon customers are satisfied and give 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 1,600 reviews. It is particularly positive that the Battery with up to 7 hours really lasts a long time and is also quickly recharged. The device isn’t suitable for playing graphically complex games, but it’s ok Office work and video streaming quickly by hand. Also the processing should be neat. In addition to the low price, Lenovo itself, as a well-known and established brand in the laptop market, is certainly a reason for the popularity of this model on Amazon.

