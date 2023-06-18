What to consider when buying a bike rack

Do you want to get a new bike rack for your car so that you can also ride a bike on holiday? But what should you pay attention to when buying?

If you are interested in buying a bike carrier that is mounted on the trailer hitch, you must also consider whether the hitch can actually shoulder the loads that a heavy carrier and two heavy pedelecs mean, for example.

The magazines auto motor und sport and Mountainbike have written down what needs to be considered.

Be careful with the weight

The towbar must be able to support the weight of the carrier and the bikes. The wheel carrier plus additional load must not exceed the vertical load of the trailer hitch.

Width of the wheel rails and testing of the material

The wheel rails and the fastening buckles must each be wide and long enough for the frame size and tire width of the bicycles. It is also important to pay attention to the material the bicycles are made of. If the frame is made of pressure-sensitive carbon, additional protection is needed.

ADAC speed recommendations

According to ADAC recommendations, you should drive at a maximum speed of 120 km/h on the road. Normally, most carriers can only be moved up to a speed of 130 km/h. This can be read in the operating instructions for the wheel carrier.

Initial installation is best done at home in peace

Before the first trip or even vacation, you should assemble the carrier at least once to test the positioning of the bikes. Some carriers also require tools to adjust the carrier to the wheels, such as an Allen key.

Recommendation: test drive

During a test drive, you should also be able to assess the changed driving behavior in curves and the increased air resistance. This also applies to the larger vehicle dimensions.

If the trip goes abroad, there are sometimes country-specific regulations to be observed with regard to the overhanging load. In Italy, for example, you need a warning sign.