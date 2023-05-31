Without any prior notice, Amazon has launched a new Star Shop on their website. This presents you with only the best products at a glance. Here we explain what this new feature is all about.
Amazon’s star shop shows top-rated products at a reduced price
Amazon has secretly and without fanfare introduced a new category on their website: the Sterne Shop. This shop is not that easy to find unless you have one direct link (view at Amazon). There, the shipping giant promises a wide range of products rated best by customers to have. It doesn’t matter whether you Electronics, household goods, toys or Mode search – you should be able to find everything here. However, there is one condition: the product offered for sale must at least 4 out of 5 stars have received and just reduced be on offer. All in all, a great way to find high-quality products at a bargain price.
No more bad buys: Top products at a low price at a glance
We took a closer look at the new star shop and can confirm that only products that have received good to very good ratings from customers and are currently reduced are offered.
Here, for example, you can Apple-AirTag im 4er-Pack with 4.7 out of 5 stars from 64,000 ratings, as well as the AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX also with 4.7 out of 5 stars. from one JBL-Bluetooth-Box (4.7 out of 5 stars) up to drying racks (4.6 out of 5 stars) pretty much everything is represented here. The best part is of course that you are only shown products that have already been tested by other customers and found to be good or very good. This saves you the tedious search and unnecessary returns if the quality of the delivered product does not live up to the promises.
