Uruguay and Chile criticize Lula for defending Maduro in Unasur

The presidents of Uruguay and Chile criticized the support that the president of Brazil imparted to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Madurowhich highlights the challenges facing South American leaders meeting in Brasilia to build consensus and expand cooperation in the region.

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pousaid on Tuesday that he was “surprisedto listen to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva say that a “narrative of anti-democracy and authoritarianism” to hurt Maduro. The Brazilian president had made those statements during a press conference on Monday, after receiving his Venezuelan counterpart for a bilateral meeting in the nation’s capital.

Latin American leaders in Unasur: unity in the midst of divergences

During the summit of South American leaders organized by Lula, Lacalle Pou said that if there are so many groups in the world that are trying to mediate so that there is a full democracy in Venezuela, that human rights are respected and that there are no political prisonersThe worst thing you can do is bury your head in the sand.

The Chilean President, Gabriel Boricechoed such comments, saying that the appalling human rights situation in Venezuela is not merely a narrative.

He commented that it is a serious realityand that he has had the opportunity to see it with his own eyes and in the pain of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are in Chile today and who demand a firm and clear position on human rights.

Alberto Fernandez and Nicolas Maduro.

The disagreement came to light when the presidents of 11 countries and the head of Peru’s council of ministers met for the first major meeting of South American leaders since 2014. The continent’s countries are paralyzed by internal problems that have consumed their attention and overshadowed Lula’s wishes to strengthen regional alliances. He Venezuela’s economic collapse in particular has prompted more than seven million people to emigrate since 2015.

The crossings between Lula and Lacalle Pou

It is not the first time that Lula and Lacalle Pou collide this year. In January, Lula sought to dissuade his Uruguayan counterpart from making a direct trade agreement with China, arguing that such an agreement should be between the South American trade union Mercosur and the Asian nation.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Boric said he was glad Venezuela was back in multilateral meetings, where the region’s challenges can be resolved.

Boric also indicated that the sanctions imposed on countries like Venezuela harm the population and not political leaders.. He called on the United States and the European community to lift the sanctions so the Venezuelan people could move forward.

