Uganda punishes homosexuals with the death penalty

Certain homosexual activities in Uganda can be punished by up to life imprisonment and the death penalty.

The president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, promulgated this Monday the new and controversial law against homosexuality in the country, one of the toughest in the world against the LGBTQ community, although the parliament softened the initial text in the last two months.

homosexual acts they were already illegal in Ugandabut now anyone convicted can face life in prison.

The legislation also contemplates the death penalty for the so-called “aggravated cases”such as having homosexual relations with someone under the age of 18 or infecting a sexual partner with a chronic disease such as AIDS.

Caption, Homosexuality was already punished in Uganda: in the photo, a group of young people tried in 2019 for going to a popular entertainment venue among the LGBT community.

In a joint statement, three of the world‘s leading health promotion institutions – the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), UNAIDS and the Global Fund – expressed concern about the “harmful impact” of the regulation.

“Uganda’s progress in its response to HIV is now in grave jeopardy,” the statement denounced.

The new law, consider the three institutions, discourages LGBT people from seeking vital health care for fear of attacks and punishment.

“The stigma and discrimination associated with the passage of the law have already led to reduced access to prevention and treatment services,” they add.

Caption, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Condemnations and support for the law

Condemnation was also voiced by several civil society organizations within Uganda, which plan to take legal action to strike down the legislation on the grounds that it is discriminatory and violates the rights of LGBT people.

The Uganda Constitutional Court struck down a similar law in 2014.

Ugandan human rights activist Clare Byarugaba stated that it is “a very dark and sad day” for the LGBT community and for all Ugandans, the news agency reported Reuters.

“The President of Uganda has today legalized state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia,” he said.

Parliamentary spokeswoman Anita Among, for her part, welcomed Museveni’s decision to enact the law, saying it will “protect the sanctity of the family.”

Caption,There is anti-gay sentiment among part of the Ugandan population.

“We have stood firm to defend the culture, values ​​and aspirations of our people“he added in a statement posted on Twitter.

The bill passed through parliament earlier this month with only one MP opposing it.

The US warning

The US previously warned Uganda of possible economic “repercussions” if the legislation went into effect.

The North American country is an important trading partner of Uganda.

It benefits from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which gives it easier access to lucrative markets americans.

The United States, UNAIDS and the Global Fund have also played important roles in supporting Uganda’s efforts to curb HIV/AIDS for decades.

In 2021, 89% of people positive in HIV in Uganda were aware of their situationmore than 92% were receiving antiretroviral therapy and 95% of those on treatment showed viral suppression, according to data from these organizations.

“We call for the law to be reconsidered so that Uganda can continue on its path of ensuring equitable access to health services and ending AIDS as a threat to public health by 2030,” they stated in the statement.

With information from BBC