WhatsApp starts 2024 with some changes: take note of what they are

After Google announced that backups will no longer require storage in Google Drive, WhatsApp users will need to make some adjustments to their settings. This change will take effect starting in 2024, although the exact date has not been announced yet. Users will be notified via message 30 days before the change occurs.

In response to this, WhatsApp has made changes to its settings in 2023, focusing on security and other features. To avoid any complications next year, users are advised to follow certain steps to manage their storage and data within the app.

To ensure a smooth transition, users should enter the WhatsApp application, go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Storage and data’, and finally, click ‘Manage Storage’. This will allow users to view a list of chats, with the heaviest ones appearing first.

It is important for WhatsApp users to take note of these settings before the end of 2023 to avoid any issues with storing information in the digital cloud. For more information, click here.

