WhatsApp to Drop Support for Older Cell Phones in August: Here’s the List

Title: WhatsApp to be Unavailable on Certain Cell Phones Starting August

With the aim of meeting the diverse needs of its users, WhatsApp is continuously updating its platform to incorporate various useful tools that enable smoother communication with contacts. However, these updates often render several older cell phones incompatible, leading to performance issues.

Each month, WhatsApp introduces new features, and it is essential to be aware of the devices on which the app will no longer be available in August. This information is especially valuable for users with smartphones that have been on the market for over six years.

Furthermore, individuals using Android 4.1 or iOS 12 may encounter problems accessing the Meta app unless they update their devices.

Here is a list of cell phones that will no longer support WhatsApp from August:

Samsung:

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

LG:

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

Huawei:

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE:

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

iPhone:

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

Other cell phones:

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

Make sure to update your device or consider upgrading to a compatible phone to continue enjoying the features and functionality offered by WhatsApp.

