Bimbo Offers Hybrid Work with Generous Salary and Life Insurance in Exciting New Job Opportunity

Published in COMPANIES on 7/29/2023 1:06 p.m.

Mexican-based company Bimbo, known for its prominence in the food industry and recognized as one of the leading consumer brands in Mexico, is expanding its workforce and offering an exciting job opportunity. With operations spanning across 180 countries globally, Bimbo has become a significant player in the international market.

Bimbo attributes its success not only to its diverse product portfolio but also to its attractive corporate culture, which appeals to individuals seeking to be part of a thriving organization. In that regard, the company has recently rolled out a new job opening called “HOLIDAYS” that boasts a competitive monthly salary of 23,000 pesos alongside hybrid work arrangements, effectively combining remote and on-site work options. Additionally, Bimbo offers comprehensive life insurance coverage as part of the benefits package for this full-time position.

The ideal candidate for the “HOLIDAYS” position at Bimbo should possess key skills such as effective communication, analytical thinking, self-management, adaptability, and prior experience in communication agencies and market research. Interested applicants should meet these requirements to ensure a successful selection process.

One of the standout aspects of this job opportunity at Bimbo is the attractive benefits package provided. In addition to life insurance coverage and grocery vouchers, the company offers a 30-day bonus, which is higher than the industry standard of 15 days. Such employee-centric benefits ensure that Bimbo remains an employer of choice in the competitive job market.

To apply for the “HOLIDAYS” position with a salary of 23,000 pesos per month and life insurance coverage, interested candidates can visit the OCCMundial job bank. Bimbo has published the job listing for the Marketing Supervisor role, which will involve being part of T-Conecta, the digital platform for the Baby group. The selected candidate will contribute to empowering the traditional sales channel in Mexico through various marketing activities, including campaign management and social media initiatives.

Bimbo’s job offer as a Marketing Supervisor is an exciting chance for individuals looking to join a renowned company that values its employees. The company’s global presence and strong brand reputation make it an attractive opportunity for professionals in the food industry. Don’t miss this opportunity to seize a rewarding career path with excellent benefits!

