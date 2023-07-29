Home » Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normalcy in Haiti
World

Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normalcy in Haiti

by admin
Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normalcy in Haiti

Kenya to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normalcy in Haiti

Kenya has agreed to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to assist in quelling the extreme violence that has engulfed the country, announced Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua on Saturday. The decision comes in response to a request from the Group of Nations Friends of Haiti.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, Mutua confirmed that Kenya has positively considered leading a Multinational Force in Haiti. The country’s commitment entails deploying a contingent of 1,000 police officers to train and support the Haitian Police in restoring normalcy and safeguarding vital installations.

Mutua emphasized that this action reflects Kenya’s solidarity with people of African descent worldwide and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and Kenya’s pan-African commitment. However, for Kenya’s proposed deployment to materialize, it requires a mandate from the UN Security Council and fulfillment of other constitutional processes within Kenya.

The minister also disclosed that a specialized team from the Kenyan Police will conduct an evaluation mission in Haiti in the coming weeks. This mission aims to gather firsthand insights into the prevailing situation and prepare for the subsequent deployment.

Port-au-Prince and its surroundings have been largely overrun by armed gangs, causing widespread violence and forcing many residents to flee their homes. The country has been mired in a deep-rooted crisis, with reports of massacres, rapes, kidnappings, and arson becoming increasingly prevalent.

Haiti, known as the poorest country in the Americas, is grappling with high levels of poverty and food insecurity, affecting almost half of its population of just over 11 million. Kenya’s decision to deploy police officers underscores its commitment to assist Haiti in overcoming these challenges and restoring stability.

You may also like

Satellite images of the Iskander missile system in...

Bloc divisions are emerging in the world, globalism...

Crane catches fire and falls on a street...

Australia calls on the US to stop the...

A 28-year-old stabbed to death during an argument...

Transfer market – Atalanta, Hojlund goes to Manchester...

The transition from a Jewish state to true...

A psychologist explained why breakups occur | Fun

Colombian President’s Son Arrested for Money Laundering and...

Giorgia Meloni flies to Washington and the next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy