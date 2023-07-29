Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normalcy in Haiti

Kenya to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normalcy in Haiti

Kenya has agreed to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to assist in quelling the extreme violence that has engulfed the country, announced Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua on Saturday. The decision comes in response to a request from the Group of Nations Friends of Haiti.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, Mutua confirmed that Kenya has positively considered leading a Multinational Force in Haiti. The country’s commitment entails deploying a contingent of 1,000 police officers to train and support the Haitian Police in restoring normalcy and safeguarding vital installations.

Mutua emphasized that this action reflects Kenya’s solidarity with people of African descent worldwide and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and Kenya’s pan-African commitment. However, for Kenya’s proposed deployment to materialize, it requires a mandate from the UN Security Council and fulfillment of other constitutional processes within Kenya.

The minister also disclosed that a specialized team from the Kenyan Police will conduct an evaluation mission in Haiti in the coming weeks. This mission aims to gather firsthand insights into the prevailing situation and prepare for the subsequent deployment.

Port-au-Prince and its surroundings have been largely overrun by armed gangs, causing widespread violence and forcing many residents to flee their homes. The country has been mired in a deep-rooted crisis, with reports of massacres, rapes, kidnappings, and arson becoming increasingly prevalent.

Haiti, known as the poorest country in the Americas, is grappling with high levels of poverty and food insecurity, affecting almost half of its population of just over 11 million. Kenya’s decision to deploy police officers underscores its commitment to assist Haiti in overcoming these challenges and restoring stability.