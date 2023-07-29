Haitian Community in the Dominican Republic Expresses Concern for Safety Amidst US Government’s Order

Title: US Urges Citizens to Leave Haiti Amidst Growing Security Concerns

Subtitle: Haitian community in the Dominican Republic expresses concerns for the safety of its own members

SANTO DOMINGO – In response to the deteriorating security situation in Haiti, the United States Government has issued an advisory encouraging its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. The move has also raised concerns among the Haitian community living in the neighboring Dominican Republic, who believe that not even the natives are safe in their current surroundings.

The US State Department’s recommendation, released on Friday, specifically states, “Citizens in Haiti should leave the country as soon as possible through commercial routes or other available private transportation options given the security situation and infrastructure challenges.”

Joseph Cherubim, representative of the Haitian community in the Dominican Republic, voiced his apprehensions regarding the situation. “I think that not even the Haitians who are living in the Dominican Republic are currently deported to Haiti,” he mentioned.

Cherubim, in a statement, cautioned his compatriots against traveling to Haiti due to the prevailing risks of kidnappings, crime, civil unrest, and a lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure. Acknowledging the volatile circumstances, he also urged US citizens in Port-au-Prince to closely monitor local news outlets and only leave the country when they feel it is safe to do so.

Furthermore, Cherubim emphasized the urgent need for international support in helping Haiti overcome its ongoing crisis. He implored international organizations not to abandon the country, stating, “Corrupt politicians and criminals have kidnapped it.”

The security situation in Haiti has been steadily worsening, prompting widespread concern among both the local population and foreign governments. The US advisory reflects growing unease over the country’s ability to maintain law and order, especially for non-essential officials and employees.

As the situation continues to evolve, the Haitian community in the Dominican Republic remains on high alert, hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis and an end to the threats facing their compatriots across the border.

Note: This article is based on the original source titled “The US urges its citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible.”

