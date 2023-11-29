Which cell phones will be left without cell phones starting in December?

Meta products continue to undergo updates, including changes to the popular messaging app WhatsApp. As of December 1st, several cell phone models will no longer be compatible with the app, leaving many users scrambling to find a solution.

In order to continue using WhatsApp, cell phones must meet certain specifications and have a compatible operating system. For Android users, the operating system must be version 5.0 or later, while iOS users need to have iOS 12 or later. KaiOS 2.5 and later versions are also compatible, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

For those unsure about their phone’s operating system, a list of incompatible models has been provided. Among the affected brands are Huawei, LG, Samsung, ZTE, iPhone, Sony, Lenovo, Faea, THL, Wiko, and Archos.

Models such as the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Core, and Huawei Ascend G740 will no longer support WhatsApp, among others.

If your phone is one of the listed models, it is recommended to look into purchasing a new device in order to continue using the messaging app.

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, it is important for users to stay informed about the compatibility of their devices with various applications.

