Home » Which cell phones will be left without cell phones starting in December?
Technology

Which cell phones will be left without cell phones starting in December?

by admin
Which cell phones will be left without cell phones starting in December?

Meta products continue to undergo updates, including changes to the popular messaging app WhatsApp. As of December 1st, several cell phone models will no longer be compatible with the app, leaving many users scrambling to find a solution.

In order to continue using WhatsApp, cell phones must meet certain specifications and have a compatible operating system. For Android users, the operating system must be version 5.0 or later, while iOS users need to have iOS 12 or later. KaiOS 2.5 and later versions are also compatible, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

For those unsure about their phone’s operating system, a list of incompatible models has been provided. Among the affected brands are Huawei, LG, Samsung, ZTE, iPhone, Sony, Lenovo, Faea, THL, Wiko, and Archos.

Models such as the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Core, and Huawei Ascend G740 will no longer support WhatsApp, among others.

If your phone is one of the listed models, it is recommended to look into purchasing a new device in order to continue using the messaging app.

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, it is important for users to stay informed about the compatibility of their devices with various applications.

See also  Chance to play before launch! "Sonic Frontier" store experience will be held in 5 cities across the country! - funglr Games

You may also like

Razer launches new microphone series Seiren V3 Chroma...

This is the only way the iPhone update...

“The Seven Deadly Sins: The Battle of Light...

CMF Watch Pro in the test: The first...

Windows 11 is getting an update feature that...

Gravitational waves and precise clocks: What quantum squeezing...

The chip identification code CPID is now revealed!...

Kingston Digital presents the new Canvas React PL...

An oxygen-deficient underground ocean cannot sustain life and...

Acer Swift Edge 16 e Swift Go 14...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy