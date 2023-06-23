Which ideas for digitization were able to convince the jury

Google Cloud and Nagarro have teamed up again to support the latest digitization ideas from Austrian companies this year. As part of the Innovation Challenge 2023, the most promising use cases have now been selected for the second time. These are to be implemented as a proof of concept (PoC) with a value of up to EUR 50,000.

The winners also have the opportunity to work closely with the two organizers to bring their concept to life with experts. From numerous submissions, eleven project ideas made it onto the jury’s shortlist. Were able to convince at the Innovation Challenge 2023 the ideas of the following companies: Wiener Städtische, Salzburg AG, Vienna Airport.

Third place goes to Vienna Airport with “2BagPredictML”

Vienna Airport achieved an impressive third place and thus wins the opportunity to implement the “BagPredictML” customer service project as a proof of concept together with Nagarro and Google Cloud. The aim of this project is to offer passengers in the arrivals hall an accurate prediction for the baggage claim. For this purpose, a so-called machine learning forecast model is developed, which knows and takes into account all relevant influencing factors. Thomas Dworschak, Director Digitalization & Innovation, comments on the cooperation: “We are pleased to now have experts at our side to get the by no means trivial project off the ground.”

Second place goes to Salzburg AG with “ENOX.energy”

Salzburg AG secured second place. Your project “ENOX.energy” aims to pave the way to the energy transition. As an energy and infrastructure service provider, Salzburg AG strives to promote conscious use of networked energy for a sustainable future. Georg Baumgartner, Head of Digital Innovation at Salzburg AG, emphasizes the importance of the platform for this project. It is intended to help shape the world of tomorrow and support the transition to a sustainable energy supply.

Victory of the Innovation Challenge 2023 for Wiener Städtische Versicherung AG with “voogle”

Wiener Städtische Versicherung AG secures the coveted first place in the Innovation Challenge 2023 with its promising “voogle” project. The goal is to use artificial intelligence to develop a tailor-made search engine, which Markus Svanda, Managing Director of the IT subsidiary Twinformatics, aptly describes: It should “deliver really usable, clearly understandable results from our data universe”. By winning the proof of concept worth 50,000 euros, the realization of voogle is now one step closer. If the project is successfully implemented, it could soon save customers and employees of the insurance company time and nerves when it comes to insurance issues.

Who can take part in the Innovation Challenge and how companies can benefit

Participation in the Innovation Challenge is open to all companies in Austria, regardless of their industry. The only basic requirement is that the company has at least 200 employees.

Participating companies not only gain access to the latest technologies, but also benefit from valuable business development expertise. In addition, your idea is presented in the form of a concrete “show case”, be it a PoC, a minimum viable product (MVP) or a platform design that reflects the individual degree of maturity of the idea.

A partnership with Nagarro’s technology experts, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data, e-commerce and other relevant areas, is also available to ensure the success of the respective use case.

