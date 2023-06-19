Who is Mira Murati, the mind behind Chat GPT?

Mira Murati is a rarity in Silicon Valley: female, reflective, private. Portrait of a revolutionary who nobody knows.

“The currently most powerful woman in the AI ​​​​industry”: Mira Murati, 34 years old.

PD

It’s a bit strange: Chat-GPT, the speech program based on artificial intelligence, is described as the “next big thing”, as one of the greatest achievements since the emergence of the Internet. You type in what you want to know and Chat-GPT replies amazingly smart and humane. But then the software fails to answer a simple question: Who is Mira Murati?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

