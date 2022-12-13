The tenth episode of the Italian Tech web series that tells the life, the stunts, the clashes with Putin and the exile of the founder of Telegram, the most famous instant messaging app in the world after WhatsApp and Messenger.
a webseries by Pier Luigi Pisa
Laws: “Who is Pavel Durov?” The webseries about the founder of Telegram
a webseries by Pier Luigi Pisa
filming by Sonny Anzelotti and Leonardo Meuti
editing by Paolo Saracino
initials of Leonardo Sorregotti
a Gedi Visual production
See also The most unlike the slide rail, the JOBY Swing Bluetooth automatic slide rail is on sale, completely subverting your creative thinking | DIGIPHOTO