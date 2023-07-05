Why F-Zero Fans Shouldn’t Hold Out Hope: Mario Kart’s Popularity and the Future of the Series

Title: F-Zero Fans Disappointed Yet Again as Mario Kart’s Popularity Steals the Spotlight

Subtitle: F-Zero artist reveals why the beloved racing series continues to be neglected





In the gaming community, fans of the F-Zero series have longed for a new installment to revitalize the high-octane racing franchise. However, their hopes have been repeatedly dashed by Nintendo’s elusive stance on the matter. Adding to the frustration, a recent interview with F-Zero artist Takaya Imamura sheds light on the reasons behind the series’ neglect, with a surprising culprit: Mario Kart.

Imamura, in an interview with VGC, explained that the overwhelming popularity of Mario Kart has played a significant role in F-Zero’s ongoing absence. According to the artist, “I think it’s because Mario Kart is Nintendo’s most popular racing game, and the new F-Zero is going to cost a fortune. My impression is that [任天堂高管宮本茂] is very fond of Star Fox.”

The revelation offers a glimpse into the decision-making process at Nintendo, highlighting the challenging financial aspect and the preferences of key executives. Imamura’s comments suggest that the immense success and widespread appeal of Mario Kart have essentially overshadowed F-Zero, making it an unfavorable investment for the company.

Despite F-Zero’s constant neglect, fans can find solace in the fact that the franchise has not been completely forgotten. Nintendo has paid homage to F-Zero within other popular titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game features two F-Zero tracks, allowing fans to experience some semblance of the intense racing action they crave. Additionally, Captain Falcon, the iconic F-Zero character, remains a staple in the Super Smash Bros. series, ensuring his enduring presence in the Nintendo universe.

However, this scant consolation does little to quell the disappointment of F-Zero enthusiasts who long for a dedicated revival of the beloved series. The absence of new F-Zero content in recent years, coupled with Imamura’s explanation, firmly places the blame on the continued success and widespread appeal of Mario Kart.

Regrettably for F-Zero fans, it seems that their dreams of a future installment may be put on an indefinite hold. Imamura’s interview suggests that Nintendo’s focus on other franchises, such as Star Fox, further diminishes the potential for a new F-Zero game anytime soon.

As fans eagerly anticipate each Nintendo Direct stream in the hopes of an F-Zero announcement, they are repeatedly met with disappointment. However, the ever-tenacious F-Zero community remains hopeful that someday their beloved racing series will be given the attention and investment it rightly deserves. Until then, they are left to wonder: is Mario Kart’s success becoming the downfall of F-Zero?

